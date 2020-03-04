Iowa woman says closed restaurant isn't paying employees

"A paycheck means a lot to us right now," a former employee of BAH Brazilian Steakhouse in Des Moines says.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With COVID-19 shutting down sit-down dining options for restaurants in Iowa, many are laying off staff or closing down altogether.

Liz, a former bartender at BAH Brazilian Steakhouse in Des Moines, claims her and her ex-coworkers haven't seen their paychecks after the restaurant abruptly closed on March 20.

"Nobody had heard anything," Liz says. "...We got an email stating BAH is closed and we will not be getting paid for the last two weeks that we were open."