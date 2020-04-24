Iowa woman watches bills pile up as she waits for unemployment benefits

Normally, IWD said it takes 7-10 business days for a person to receive a payment after filing for unemployment.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A northwestern Iowa woman has been waiting three weeks to get her unemployment benefits.

"I'm used to getting paid every day not no money for four weeks," said Barb Miller, a self-employed massage therapist. "It's starting to wear on me a little bit."

MIller has placed several calls to the Iowa Workforce Development office to find out where her benefits are.

"I still have no idea how much I'm going to get," Miller said. "I have not received any paperwork or anything yet."

Last week, it took her 25 calls to get through to someone because the line kept going dead.

"I'm okay with waiting on hold," Miller said. "I understand they're very busy. I get that. But don't just disconnect me because I've been on hold for 10 minutes. Answer the call. It just kind of makes you feel like you're you don't count."

Normally, people that are self-employed aren't able to claim unemployment.

That has changed temporarily.

The federal government will now pay people that are self-employed if they're out of work due to the coronavirus.

It's part of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which, in general, provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits, including those who have exhausted all rights to such benefits.

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said Iowa has been paying PUA claims for about 10 days now.

"To pay these claims, we had to create a new process to accept applications, review necessary documentation that has to be provided by claimants and establish a payment mechanism," Townsend said in an email. "As we announced [Thursday], we have paid over 13,000 Iowans over $6 million in PUA claims so far. We are getting through these and people should be receiving payment shortly if we have all their documentation and they are eligible. Federal funding is not and has not been an issue with regard to these claims. It's just a matter of implementing a brand new program. The fact we've done it in less than 2 weeks is remarkable."

But as Miller, who also hasn't received her stimulus check yet, watches her bills pile up, she grows more and more anxious.

"If I was actually getting my unemployment check, I wouldn't be quite so stressed right now," Miller said.

Miller has been out of work since March 23, the day Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered her business to close until April 30.

Thursday, Reynolds said she expects to make an announcement Friday on if she'll be extending that order.

Miller said it'll be helpful to know if the order is extended sooner, rather than later, so she can reschedule appointments.

"I would much rather have her say, 'I'm shutting you down until June 1' then say, 'I'm shutting you down until [May] 15 and then we're going to wait and see again [about an extension],'" Miller said. "It's a lot easier to tell my clients, 'Here's the deal. I'm very sorry, I can't work on you. Let's put you down for June.'"