Unemployment in Iowa: 9,516 new claims, nearly $38M paid out in benefits

9,516 unemployment claims were filed in Iowa last week, a small increase from the previous week, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

For the 11th straight week, US unemployment applications have declined after a peak of nearly 7 million in March.

8,717 initial claims for the week of June 7-13 were by people who work and live in Iowa, while 799 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live outside the state.

For the week of May 31-June 6, the state saw 9,488 initial claims.

$37,966,993.80 in unemployment insurance benefits were paid out between June 7 and June 13.

There were 154,752 continuing claims last week, a decrease of 3,516 from the previous week.

The following industries had the most claims, according to IWD:

Manufacturing (2,160)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,408)

Health Care & Social Assistance (840)

Accommodation & Food Services (649)

Retail Trade (602)

Other totals from last week include:

$94,729,200 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits Since April 4, 2020, a total of $960,705,000 in FPUC benefits has been paid.

$6,201,822 paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits

$3,407,076.16 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits Since May 27, 2020, a total of $14,669,608.14 in PEUC benefits have been paid.

