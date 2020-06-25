Latest unemployment numbers: 8,542 initial claims, $38M paid out in benefits

There were 153,771 continuing claims in Iowa last week, a decrease of 981 from the previous week.

8,542 unemployment claims were filed in Iowa last week, a decrease 527 from the previous week, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

The total number of claims across the United States stands at 1.48 million.

7,835 initial claims for the week of June 14-20 were by people who work and live in Iowa, while 707 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live outside the state.

$38,079,525.38 in unemployment insurance benefits were paid out between June 14 and 20.

The following industries had the most claims, according to IWD:

Manufacturing (1,961)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,372)

Health Care & Social Assistance (727)

Accommodation & Food Services (532)

Retail Trade (528)

Other totals include:

$94,948,200.00 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) paid last week Since April 4, 2020, a total of $1,055,653,200 in has been paid

$6,276,265.27 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week

$3,572,874.83 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits was paid last week A total of $18,242,482.97 in PEUC benefits have been paid since May 27

