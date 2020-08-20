Iowa unemployment update: Initial claims up 1,653; continuing claims drop by 1,144

$23,465,906.17 in unemployment insurance benefits were paid out last week.

6,544 initial unemployment claims were filed last week in Iowa, an increase of 1,653 from the previous week, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

National unemployment benefit applications rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

5,828 initial claims for the week of Aug. 9-15 were by people who work and live in Iowa, while 716 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live outside the state.

Continuing claims for the week were 83,610, a decrease of 1,144 from the previous week.

The following industries had the most claims, according to IWD:

Manufacturing (1,664)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (887)

Health Care & Social Assistance (608)

Construction (449)

Accommodation & Food Services (429)

FEMA has approved Iowa’s application to participate in the “Lost Wages Assistance” program, IWD notes.

Iowans whose unemployment is the result of the pandemic, and who are eligible for at least $100 in benefits each week, will qualify for an additional $300 in weekly benefits retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1

Track initial unemployment claims in Iowa over time



Additional data released for last week: