Iowan killed by COVID-19 'always had a smile'

Kyle Brown, another who passed away, was a factory employee work worked in Newton and lived in Marshalltown.

He was a husband and die-hard Iowa State Cyclone fan.

"Kyle was a man of God and he was a good guy," said Michele Armstrong-Risius, a friend of Kyle's. "That family meant everything to him. And his friends."

And that faith guided him.

"He always had a smile after he got save. Him and God walked side-by-side," Armstrong-Risius said. "I'm sure they're having a nice reunion right now, but his wife really needs him. I can't imagine what she's going through."

Kyle leaves behind a wife who also tested positive for the coronavirus. His friends say he will be missed very much.