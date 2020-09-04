Iowan loses two loved ones to COVID-19 and goes on unemployment

This troubled time is even worse for those losing friends or family.

ANKENY, Iowa — Many Iowans fear losing their job or a loved one to COVID-19.

Pam Larson has had both happen to her.

"We got a notification, we got a text, from the mother company that we weren't going back until further notice," explains Larson.

She's a school bus monitor for special needs students for the Ankeny School District.

However, Larson is dealing with more than filing for unemployment.

"You know, she's here one day and then she's gone. There's no funeral, there's no talking with the family," said Larson. "It's a situation that so many people are in. It's so sad."

Larson said her friend and her cousin's wife, both, passed away on the same day from COVID-19.

"At first you don't realize how bad it is and how contagious. You hear of people getting hit by cars and you think, 'Oh that happens to somebody else.' You know, 'It's not going to happen to my family.'"