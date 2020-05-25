Iowan returns home after working front lines of COVID-19 in New York

Brandon Barnhart, 28, worked 12-hour shifts for 23 days in a row while in New York. The nurse said he saw many succumb to the virus while he was there.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A hero returns home following an intense 23 days of treating patients at a Bronx hospital in New York.

Brandon Barnhart is a nurse from West Des Moines. He's your every day Iowan with a huge goal- to help people. You could say he met that goal after he left to fight the coronavirus pandemic in New York on Easter.

"I became an RN to help people and as corny as that sounds I saw an opportunity to take care of some of the sickest people there, actually, are with this thing," said Barnhart.

A daily shift varied from 12 to 14 hours for Barnhart, and he worked for 23 days straight on those hours.

Barnhart saw tragedy while working in the hospital. He said while he was there he saw "quite a few" patients die from COVID-19. The longer he worked, the more lives he saw lost.

"The only time a family member could come up was one family member and that was pretty much as you were going to die," Barnhart said.

Fortunately, hospitals in the area started to receive better gear, and more family members were able to visit their loved ones.

Barnhart said his number one job is to take care of his patients, and he's humbled by the people he met while serving in New York.

"It was difficult at times, but overall it was a good experience," he said.

Barnhart said he would go back to New York to help if he got the chance, but for now he wants to help out those from his home.

He also said that social distancing and wearing masks are making a difference in lowering the number of people contracting COVID-19.

However, there's one message he wants all Iowans to know about the virus:

"It's real!"