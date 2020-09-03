Iowans on cruise ship expected to be home soon

Cathy Tieszen's daughter is on a cruise ship near Dubai right now. Fortunately, no one on board has reported any illnesses.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cathy Tieszen is like anyone else's mom. All three of her girls are grown up, but she worries a lot about them.

She's especially worried about her youngest daughter, Erica Shouldeen, who is on a cruise with her husband, Shane. Right now they are cleared to enter port in Dubai, but Cathy says plans could change due to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

"So, she was supposed to go to China and she was supposed to go to different places in China and in Japan. Well, as they were leaving, they were told that wasn't happening anymore," Cathy told Local 5.

Erica and Shane's cruise left on Feb. 11, which was the same day that the World Health Organization gave COVID-19 its name.

Their trip was supposed to stop in many of the Asian ports, according to Cathy. Instead of China and Japan, they went to Singapore. Then, the virus got worse.

Their cruise is supposed to be 30 days, but others on board were going to be on the vessel for 60 days.

The last stop? Italy.

Fortunately for Erica and Shane, their trip will end in Dubai.

"So it's been changing literally daily," Cathy said. "A lot of the ports that they were going to go in, that they had excursions on were canceled, and they spent most of their cruise out at sea, which, you know, that sounds like fun."

"But when you're on there for 30 days, it's no longer fun," she concluded.

Cathy says Erica has "a great attitude" about the situation.

"She's like, 'Well, I'm just enjoying being on the ship, and you know, we'll lay out, eat and things like that', so she's got a great attitude," Cathy said.

Cathy says Erica and Shane were on the MSC Splendida cruise. She says the cruise won't be refunding their trip, and that insurance won't cover the impact of coronavirus.

"I mean they're not even giving them free internet. My daughter had to pay for internet, even though all this was going on, so that she could communicate with us," Cathy said.

Fortunately, no one on board has reported any illnesses, Cathy said.

Erica and Shane live in downtown Des Moines. Cathy is making sure that they're fully prepared to return to their condo and stay there for 14 days, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Cathy hopes that the couple is able to come home sooner than expected, especially since one of their last ports was canceled.

"It's just very heart wrenching having her so far away and being so helpless. And not knowing, not being able to do anything," Cathy said.

In the end, Cathy just hopes her daughter and son-in-law can get home safely.