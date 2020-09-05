2 Iowans test negative for virus after waiting 14 days for TestIowa results

Results are supposed to be back within 72 hours.

IOWA, USA — Two Iowans waited 14 days before they found out they weren't infected with COVID-19 after being tested at a TestIowa site.

That's according to Local 5's Rachel Droze, who has been in contact with several Iowans who say they haven't seen their TestIowa results yet.

The two individuals were tested on April 25. They finally got their results on Saturday, May 9.

The State of Iowa said they had a backlog of samples to process, however that was reportedly resolved on Tuesday.