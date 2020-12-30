x
Iowa's first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering

The 74-year-old man is still dealing with the impact of the virus, having to go through physical therapy and pulmonary rehab to build up his strength.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — It has been nearly 10 months since Neil Bennett of Iowa City became Iowa’s first person hospitalized for the coronavirus. 

The 74-year-old is still dealing with the impact. 

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Bennett was admitted to a hospital in early March. Though he long ago returned home, Bennett still uses a cane and walker and undergoes physical therapy and pulmonary rehabilitation to build up strength in his body and lungs. 

Bennett says he sometimes becomes impatient with his progress and craves a sense of normalcy. He urges people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently. 

    

