IRS re-opens stimulus filing for parents who didn't get $500 child payments

Some parents weren't able to get the $500-per-child payment from the CARES Act stimulus, so the IRS is giving them another shot.

The IRS is reopening its registration for Americans who are eligible for the $500-per-child payment available under the March coronavirus stimulus but failed to get it.

The CARES Act in March allowed $1,200 per person who made $75,000 or less on their most recent tax return and $500 for every dependent under the age of 17. But some people who missed brief windows to file still have not received that $500 per child.

The IRS is urging people who were unable to provide their information in time to receive the child stimulus payment to use the IRS.gov Non-Filers' tool between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

"Those eligible to provide this information include people with qualifying children who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits and Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019," the IRS said on its website.

The IRS says it anticipates the updated payments will be made by mid-October.

The Washington Post reports these people were automatically sent their $1,200 payments even if they didn't file tax returns, but had to use the Non-Filers' tool to request the $500 dependent amount. They were given short windows to file earlier this year, but many missed it and were told they'd have to wait until next year.