'It is really, really devastating:' Sen. Joni Ernst on latest unemployment claims

The senator spoke with Local 5 Thursday on how COVID-19 is affecting the economy, and the optimism over the CARES ACT.

With 6.6 million more Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst was blunt as the COVID-19 continues taking a financial toll.

"It is really, really devastating," Ernst said. "But it is something that we did get expect, and I think we all understand that it may get worse before it gets better."

The CARES Act, which President Donald Trump recently signed into law, is considered the third phase of coronavirus relief for millions of Americans. While the direct stimulus payments have been in the spotlight, the act also provides financial lifelines for small businesses.

Ernst said through her telephone townhalls, and in her conversations with constitutents, she is urging patience as the legislation gets implemented.

"There are some challenges and what I would encourage all of our business owners is simply that hang with us," Ernst said.

The senator said she is trying to spread the word about the Paycheck Protection Program, which incentivizes small businesses to keep workers on the payroll even while under financial stress.

Ernst said the nearly $350 billion SBA and USDA program requires a lot of coordination.

The CARES Act will provide tax credits and emergency funds to businesses, small and big alike, to help them stay afloat and keep workers on the payroll. It also offers an incentive for employers to not lay off workers by promising loan forgiveness.

In addition, the CARES Act provides $1,200 to individuals or $2,400 for joint filers, depending on their income.

Ernst said she and her staff are still reachable, if they have any questions about the CARES Act.

"I do have five offices across the state of Iowa," Ernst said. "They are still taking calls at the offices. Of course, most workers are working remotely right now. But reach out."