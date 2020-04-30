Officials said refusing to return to work because you're at high risk for severe illness if you get COVID-19 doesn't qualify you for state unemployment benefits.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Come Friday, parts of Iowa will start to reopen, meaning a lot of Iowans will be called back into work.

According to the state, if you refuse to return to work without good reason, you'll lose your unemployment benefits.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Monday allowing restaurants and retail stores, including shopping malls, to reopen at 50% capacity in 77 counties.

Local 5 has been getting a lot of questions from people wondering if they will still be eligible for unemployment benefits if they're called back to work and refuse to go because they're at high risk for serious illness if they get COVID-19.

We've also been asked about eligibility if you live with someone that's high risk.

According to Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend, Iowans would qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which is the federal coronavirus unemployment benefits program.

"If they are in the 'high-risk' category, with documentation from a medical provider, live with someone who is in the high-risk category or have lost access to childcare, they would qualify for PUA benefits," Townsend said. "We strongly encourage employees to work with their employer to discuss their individual situation as well. PUA is provided under the CARES Act and benefits would expire at the end of July, as of now."

You don't need to show the doctors note when filing the unemployment claim, but Townsend said it may be necessary later to establish the basis for the claim.

Townsend said the only way to qualify for state unemployment after being called back to work if you're high risk is to ask your employer to extend your lay off.

"Hopefully, if they are high risk, they have talked with their employer who would agree to lay them off until the pandemic resolves itself enough they can return to work," Townsend said. "In which case, they would be eligible for unemployment benefits. If they are in a high-risk category, and they do not qualify for an unemployment benefit they could apply for a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefit, which they would most often qualify for."

New guidance from IWD for returning to work

Iowa Workforce Development released guidance Tuesday that said Iowans who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 but refuse to return to work when recalled by their employer will lose unemployment benefits.

"Under most circumstances, you would be ineligible for unemployment benefits if called back to work and you refuse to go without good cause," attorney Stuart Higgins said. "Workforce Development had listed out some exceptions to that rule."

You still qualify for state unemployment benefits if you're called back to work and don't return for the following reasons:

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms

If you have recovered but it caused medical complications rendering you unable to perform essential job duties

If a member of your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19

If you are providing care for a member of your household who was diagnosed with COVID-19

If you do not have childcare due to COVID-19 reasons

If you do not have transportation to your place of work because of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people are at higher risk for severe illness include: