Japan's cases surpass 10,000 while South Korea reports 8 in 24 hours

Here is a look at some of the latest news on COVID-19 from the U.S. and around the world on Sunday.

This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Sunday, April 19, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Japanese health ministry said cases surpassed 10,000. This excludes the 720 cases from the cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo.

South Korea has reported eight more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

There were more than 734,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States at midnight EDT Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 38,000 deaths in the U.S. and 66,000 recoveries. More than 3.6 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, there have been 2.3 million cases, 160,000 deaths and 594,000 recoveries.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Japan passes 10,000 cases of COVID-19

Japanese health ministry said Sunday that 568 new cases of the coronavirus were reported the day before, bringing a domestic total to 10,361. A combined total including 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year came to 11,073, with 174 deaths.

The number of cases is still relatively small compared to the U.S. and Europe, but that’s only as many as Japan’s limited testing has detected and actual infections are believed to be far more widespread.

Japan has finally started setting up additional testing centers in Tokyo and elsewhere, allowing primary care doctors to send suspected patients directly to testing stations rather than having them go through public health centers to screen eligibility, an earlier requirement that had prevented and delayed testing and treatment of many people.

South Korea reports 8 more cases over 24 hours

South Korea has reported eight more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time for a daily jump in the country to drop to a single digit in about two months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additional figures released Sunday took the country’s total to 10,661 with 234 deaths.

It says 8,042 of the total have been recovered and released from quarantine and that 12,243 others were under tests to determine whether they contracted the virus.

South Korea’s caseload has been waning in recent weeks since it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.