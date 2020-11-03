Johnston senior living community taking steps to protect residents from COVID-19

Brio of Johnston is taking proactive measures, even if it means limiting visitors.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Life continues on for the residents of Brio of Johnston, which is operated by Wesley Life.

Although there are no cases of coronavirus there, the company is keeping non-essential visitors out in an effort to keep it that way.

"We are taking precautions for coronavirus just as we would with any infection, control or flu season, we've kind of heightened our awareness and all of our communities are restricting the exposure," Janet Simpson of WesleyLife Communities said.

Hoping to keep what happened in Washington state from happening here, 24 people died living in a senior care center, many with underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and in some cases, cancer.

Adding to the understandable frustration for folks who want to come visit is the timeline.

There is no timeline as far as when folks will be allowed back in without restriction inside.