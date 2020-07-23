Polk County supervisors and health officials, along with Iowa Restaurant Association, discuss business safety

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department and Board of Supervisors, as well as the Iowa Restaurant Association, held a press conference Thursday on business safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, 40,493 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, a 24-hour increase of 700.

Hospitality industry press conference (7-23-2020) WATCH LIVE: Polk County Health Department, Iowa Restaurant Association hold press conference on reopening safety. bit.ly/2WPgGi9 Posted by We Are Iowa Local 5 News on Thursday, July 23, 2020