x
coronavirus

Polk County supervisors and health officials, along with Iowa Restaurant Association, discuss business safety

Credit: WNEP

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department and Board of Supervisors, as well as the Iowa Restaurant Association, held a press conference Thursday on business safety amid the coronavirus pandemic

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, 40,493 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, a 24-hour increase of 700.

Hospitality industry press conference (7-23-2020)

