WATCH LIVE: Reynolds holds press conference on state's COVID-19 response

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will answer questions regarding the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the Iowa PBS studio in Johnston.

As of Wednesday morning, 260,277 Iowans have tested positive for the virus. Hospitalizations are as low as they were before November's surge with 776, and deaths are at 3,340.

2,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Iowa hospitals on Monday for workers to get vaccinated.

More than 100 workers at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics were vaccinated.

The governor's office announced this week they will be returning $21 million of CARES Act funding after the Treasury Department said the state cannot use it to pay for IT infrastructure upgrades.

The funds were allocated to pay for the state's contract with Workday, a cloud-based system used for human resources, finance and planning in the state government.

The state already spent $4.45 million on the project.

Tuesday evening, the Associated Press reported Reynolds' administration is using $10 million in CARES Act funds to pay salaries of state police officers, who have not been directly involved in the state's response to the pandemic.

According to the report, the expense is listed in a state report as going towards "State Government COVID staffing" at the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The report says the money will support payroll expenses for employees "whose services were diverted to a substantially different use as a result of COVID-19."