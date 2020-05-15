x
18 more Iowa COVID-19 deaths reported, cases surpass 14,000

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 18 additional COVID-19 deaths and 374 more positive tests.

As of Friday, 336 Iowans have died and 14,049 have tested positive. 

1-in-34 Iowans have been tested, according to IDPH, and 6,561 have recovered.

The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health:

  • 14,049 positive tests (+374)
  • 93,556 tested (+4,262)
    • 79,507 negative tests (+3,888)
  • 336 deaths (+18)
  • 6,561 recovered (+330)
  • 387 hospitalized (-18)
  • 35 long-term care facility outbreaks (unchanged)

