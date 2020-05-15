18 more Iowa COVID-19 deaths reported, cases surpass 14,000

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 18 additional COVID-19 deaths and 374 more positive tests.
As of Friday, 336 Iowans have died and 14,049 have tested positive.
1-in-34 Iowans have been tested, according to IDPH, and 6,561 have recovered.
The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health:
- 14,049 positive tests (+374)
- 93,556 tested (+4,262)
- 79,507 negative tests (+3,888)
- 336 deaths (+18)
- 6,561 recovered (+330)
- 387 hospitalized (-18)
- 35 long-term care facility outbreaks (unchanged)
