18 more Iowa COVID-19 deaths reported, cases surpass 14,000

1-in-223 have tested positive, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 18 additional COVID-19 deaths and 374 more positive tests.

As of Friday, 336 Iowans have died and 14,049 have tested positive.

1-in-34 Iowans have been tested, according to IDPH, and 6,561 have recovered.

The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health:

14,049 positive tests (+374)

93,556 tested (+4,262) 79,507 negative tests (+3,888)

336 deaths (+18)

6,561 recovered (+330)

387 hospitalized (-18)

35 long-term care facility outbreaks (unchanged)

