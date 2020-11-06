Number of Iowans on unemployment down, $40.5M paid out in benefits

Initial unemployment claims were up by nearly 3,700 last week.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — 10,112 Iowans filed for initial unemployment claims the week of May 31-June 6.

That's an increase of 3,663 from the week prior, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

9,265 initial claims were by people who work and live in Iowa, and 847 by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for May 31-June 6 was 159,966, down 2,596 from the previous week.

$40,515,869.87 was paid out last week in unemployment insurance benefits.

The following industries had the most claims: