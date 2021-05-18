Lack of lifeguards forces gym to shorten pool hours

COVID-19 continues to impact staffing shortages for all Iowa businesses. It's especially noticed among pools in the Des Moines metro.

URBANDALE, Iowa — COVID-19 continues to impact the job force across the world.

This includes local swimming pools.

“At this point, we’re still looking at needing probably 10 to 20 more lifeguards in order to be optimally staffed for the summer," said Mikaela Dragt, aquatic manager at Life Time in Urbandale.

They've decreased the number of hours families can swim because of the lack of staff.

“I would say, definitely, the majority of our applicants this year have been high school students," explained Dragt. "That makes a big impact with a lot of them not being completely finished with school until about June 5th.”

However, there are incentives to getting hired as a lifeguard at Lifetime Fitness.

“The biggest one is a lifetime membership. The other thing, too, is we are starting lifeguard pay about $12.50 an hour. Which is definitely an increase from last year," she said.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

You can apply as a lifeguard at Life Time Fitness here. If you don't already have your lifeguard certification, you'll have to do 30 hours of training.