Live COVID-19 updates: 189 additional cases reported in Iowa, the highest reported cases in one day

For the latest coronavirus coverage, text FACTS to 515-457-1026.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

With some school districts resuming classes online Monday and Iowa's COVID-19 peak nearing according to Gov. Kim Reynolds, Local 5 is compiling all you need to know about the coronavirus.

"You should just assume that it's in your community no matter where you live, because we crossed that level a long, long time ago," Reynolds said Monday.

Here are Tuesday morning's numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health:

1,899 positive cases

17,467 negative tests

49 deaths

163 hospitalized as of Monday night

790 Iowans recovered

Recovery rate of 42%

Tuesday, April 14

Latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an additional 189 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of cases reported in one day so far. 1,899 Iowans total are infected with COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 163 Iowans are hospitalized. A total of 790 Iowans have recovered from the virus. The recovery rate is 42%.

Six more Iowans died from the virus, the statewide total is now 49.

Outbreaks at Iowa care centers grow, infecting more than 200

More than 200 residents and employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in a growing number of outbreaks at Iowa long-term care facilities.

New statistics released Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health show that the number of state-confirmed outbreaks at those facilities has doubled to six since last week. The agency defines an outbreak as one in which at least three residents test positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The new outbreaks include 22 cases at a rehabilitation center for the disabled in Ankeny; six at a Des Moines nursing home specializing in demantia care; and six at a Lutheran retirement home in Waverly.

Reporting by The Associated Press/Ryan Foley

Workforce Development: CARES Act weekly $600 deposits coming this week

Iowans waiting for the CARES Act weekly $600 benefits will see their deposits this week. The Iowa Workforce Development said claimants with a debit card should see their deposits on Thursday, April 16. Direct deposits will be made on Friday, April 17.

The Iowa State Fair is still on

Don't worry fair-goers, the Iowa State Fair is continuing preparations during these unprecedented times. That's according to a release from the fair's manager and CEO Gary Slater.

Slater said there may be some changes at the fair due to COVID-19 protocols. Like many other businesses, fair staff are preparing remotely. The fair is scheduled for August 13-23.

Hy-Vee Joins Kum & Go in offering full-service fueling

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that they'll offer free, full-service fueling at all of its convenience stores.

The service is offered 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Customers can select the "Fuel Help" button or call the phone number listed on the pump

Financial Empowerment Center opens in Polk County

Polk County is partnering with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families to open an Iowa chapter of the Financial Empowerment Center.

The center will offer financial counseling and "one-on-one financial coaching" for free.

“The opening of the Financial Empowerment Center could not come at a better time”, Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy said in a statement. “Individuals and families of all income levels are feeling financial stress from COVID-19 and the FEC is an excellent free resource to help create new budgets and identify additional sources of assistance.”

Appointments can be made by calling 515-697-7700 or online at www.empowermoney.org.