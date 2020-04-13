Live COVID-19 updates: 2 additional deaths reported in Iowa; over 500 schools submit plans for continuous learning

Monday's totals from the Iowa Department of Public Health: 1,710 positive cases, 43 deaths and 16,986 negative tests.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Local 5 is compiling the latest on the coronavirus to keep you updated as the newest numbers are released and businesses across the state feel its impact.

As of Monday morning, Iowa has 1,710 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16,986 tests have returned negative.

43 Iowans have died.

For the latest coronavirus coverage, text FACTS to 515-457-1026.

Monday, April 13

Over 500 school districts, nonpublic schools submit plans for continuous learning

The Iowa Department of Education announced 506 school districts and nonpublic schools that submitted plans to provide continuous learning for students this week while school buildings remain closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Continuous learning" includes learning approaches like online learning, e-learning, distance learning, paper packets, and virtual learning.

The Iowa DOE says all 327 public school districts in the state submitted their plans. Of those, 285 will offer voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, six will provide required educational services and 36 will offer a combination of the two.

179 accredited nonpublic schools submitted plans. Of those, 73 will offer voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, 80 will provide required educational services and 26 will offer a combination of the two.

Latest details from Iowa Dept. of Public Health

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health Monday morning.

The state saw 123 additional positive cases, reaching the total of 1,710.

82 counties now have positive cases of COVID-19; Cass County saw its first patient.

16,986 Iowans have tested negative for the virus as of Monday. The State Hygienic Lab has 3,565 tests available.

There are currently 142 Iowans hospitalized while 741 have recovered. Officials say the recovery rate is 43 percent.

Two additional deaths were reported. One was an elderly adult (81+) from Linn County. The other was an older adult (61-80) from Muscatine County.

43 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

Regional Medical Coordination Center updates are as follows:

Region 1: Level 8

Region 2: Level 7

Region 3: Level 5

Region 4: Level 6

Region 5: Level 8

Region 6: Level 8

The most notable change is that Region 5 decreased from a Level 9 to a Level 8.

Peak nearing, Iowa begins contract to create COVID-19 models

Experts working to develop models to help Iowa public health officials predict and manage the coronavirus pandemic are racing against time.

A contract shows the Iowa Department of Public Health and the University of Iowa College of Public Health didn’t reach a formal agreement to work together to create Iowa-specific pandemic models until April 7.

The agreement calls for the college to produce predictive models within two weeks of receiving the department’s coronavirus data, or on another mutually agreed upon schedule.

The goal of the models is to help Iowa public health officials and Gov. Kim Reynolds predict the severity of the outbreak and make decisions about specific mitigation strategies.

Reporting by the Associated Press

Rep. Abby Finkenaur announces $1.7M grant for Iowa Early Childhood Development Programs

Mid-Town Community Action in Marshalltown will receive over $1.7 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs. The announcement came from Rep. Abby Finkenaur's office Monday morning.

The recently passed CARES Act allocated $750 million to help these programs keep up their operations and meet community needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa beef plant suspends operations after workers get virus

A beef processing plant in one of Iowa’s coronavirus hot spots has suspended production after several workers have become infected.

National Beef announced that its Iowa Premium plant in Tama will be idled until April 20. The company said numerous employees had contracted COVID-19 and that others were exhibiting flu-like symptoms. It’s at least the second meat processing plant in Iowa to suspend operations after workers have become infected. Tyson Foods last week idled its Columbus Junction pork plant.

Tama County has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Iowa, with 86 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Reporting by The Associated Press

"Skip the Trip" through Iowa Department of Transportation allows parents to proctor written driving test at home

Parents with a valid Iowa driver's license can apply to become a proctor for their children's non-commercial driver's knowledge test.

Once a parent is approved and the student's test is completed, results will be emailed. If they pass, the parent and student are required to visit a DOT service center or county treasurer's office to get their instruction permit.

"Learning to drive is a milestone in many households that parents and teens typically go through together, Motor Vehicle Division Director Melissa Spiegel said in a statement. "This will allow kids to experience the excitement of achieving this milestone without having to wait until the COVID-19 emergency passes."

Interested students can prepare with online practice tests through the Iowa DOT's website.

Kum & Go launches full-service, curbside pick-up options

Iowa-based convenience store Kum & Go begins its full-service fuel operations across the state Monday.

Customers can call the main store number while arriving at a gas pump, hand their card or cash to an employee who will complete the transaction and fuel up your vehicle.

“We are always looking for ways to better safeguard our customers and associates,” Kum & Go President Tanner Krause said in a statement. "Going back to our roots to provide a full-service fueling option can help people maintain social distancing and avoid common touch points. Our stores provide essential services and goods and we are proud to be able support our communities during these challenging times.”

Customers can also place orders for curbside pick-up.

For more details, click here.