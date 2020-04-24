Live COVID-19 updates: 11 more deaths, 521 additional cases reported by Iowa Department of Public Health

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

As of Friday morning, Iowa sits at 4,445 positive COVID-19 cases with 107 deaths and 27,528 negative tests.

The State of Iowa launched "Test Iowa" this week, a three-part online assessment to determine risk and schedule testing for individuals across the state.

The program consists of three steps:

Assess: Iowans can answer questions online to determine current risk. Test: Those at a higher risk will take priority for testing at a drive-through testing location. Track: Those who test positive will answer questions to "help isolate the infection rate".

Friday, April 24

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

State reports 521 new cases, 11 additional deaths

11 more Iowans have died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total deaths to 107, according to the latest Iowa Department of Public Health Data.

521 positive cases have been added as well. Iowa's total number of positive cases is now at 4,445.

27,528 tests have returned negative.

COVID-19 cases at Newton long-term care facility

Local 5 has learned Accura Healthcare of Newton - West has two employees and one resident positive with COVID-19.

Services include orthopedic care, cardiac care and stroke recovery care, among others, according to the facility's website.

211 hotline in Iowa reaches new milestone

35,000 calls have now been received into the 211 hotline, which has served as a key resource for information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa.

United Ways of Iowa announced the new numbers Friday. Of the 35,000 calls, 20,000 have been about COVID-19 specifically. The rest have been about issues like employment, food and housing.

Free movie and music services for West Des Moines residents

Leaders from West Des Moines Public Library announced Friday residents in the city can access two new digital content streaming services. They're called "Hoopla" and "Kanopy."

The city said "Hoopla" offers access to things like eBooks, movies, TV and music. More information about "Hoopla" is available here.

Moreover, "Kanopy" is an on-demand film streaming service. West Des Moines residents with a library card from the city, and in good standing, can get 10 "credits" to stream content.

The accompanying "Kanopy Kids" service offers child-friendly content, including those from PBS.

More information about "Kanopy" is available here.

Relief on the way to Iowa's artists and small nonprofit art organizations

Help is on the way to Iowa's artists and small nonprofit art organizations as the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards $191,000 for financial assistance.

156 artists were awarded $1,000 to support their career while 14 small nonprofits were awarded $2,500. The recipients include community theaters, choirs, youth art groups, documentary filmmakers and a Blues musician who has entertained Iowa audiences for more than 40 years.

Applications for a second round of emergency grants will be accepted now through May 1 for all Iowa arts and cultural organizations. For more information and to apply, click here.

Care facility in Waterloo confirms positive case from employee

Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 from one of their employees.

The facility has notified staff, residents and family members of the positive case.

ADM idles large Iowa, Nebraska corn-based ethanol plants

Ethanol producer ADM says it is idling production at its corn ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Columbus, Nebraska, furloughing 90 employees in each facility for at least four months.

The company says low consumer demand for gasoline also has dramatically cut demand for corn-based ethanol which is blended into gasoline. The company said it is focusing on cash flow and diverting some of its resources to other products that are in higher demand, such as alcohol for hand sanitizer.

The plants each have a capacity of about 300 million gallons a year, among the largest plants of their type in the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Reporting by The Associated Press

