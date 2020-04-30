Live COVID-19 updates: 28K Iowans file initial unemployment claims; state pays out $51M in benefits

28,827 initial unemployment claims were filed last week, down nearly 2,000 from the previous week.

As businesses in 77 Iowa counties prepare to reopen Friday, Local 5 is tracking the latest information surrounding coronavirus in the state.

6,843 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 148 have died as of Wednesday morning.

34,494 tests have returned negative.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

April 30, 2020

Iowans file 28K unemployment claims last week

28,827 initial unemployment claims were filed last week in Iowa. That's an increase of 1,926 from the previous week.

The state paid out $51,408,623.02 in benefits that same week.

An all-time record for initial claims in Iowa was hit for the week ending in April 4 with 64,194 claims.

27,115 initial claims last week were by people who work and live in Iowa, while 1,712 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 170,990.

The following industries filed the most complaints, according to Iowa Workforce Development:

Manufacturing (7,402)

Health Care & Social Assistance (4,190)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (4,182)

Retail Trade (2,472)

Accommodation & Food Services (2,130)

Free meal for those out of work due to COVID-19

Hair stylists, barbers, waiters and waitresses in Pleasant Hill and Altoona can get a free BBQ rib meal Thursday.

The Pleasant Hill Diner at 5015 E University Ave will be serving the meal from 11 a.m. to noon.

50 extra meals have been prepared for purchase at $10 each.