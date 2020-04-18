Live COVID-19 updates: 389 additional cases in Iowa, 1 additional death

For the latest coronavirus coverage, text FACTS to 515-457-1026.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that schools will not reopen for the rest of the school year.

"I regret to say that I was schools will not read for this school year, but school districts will be required to continue to provide content continuous learning opportunities for their students until the end of the regular school year," Reynolds said.

Sunday, April 19

Largest increase in positive cases from surveillance testing of meat processing employees

The Iowa Department of Public Health's website updated Sunday afternoon with new details on COVID-19 in Iowa.

389 more Iowans tested positive, reaching the total of 2,902 cases in the state.

Another Iowan passed away. They were an older adult (61-80) from Muscatine County.

21,648 Iowans have tested negative for the virus.

1,171 Iowans have recovered, leaving the recovery rate at 40%. 198 Iowans are in the hospital as of Saturday night.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' communication director Pat Garrett said a "significant portion of the new positives are from surveillance testing of meat processing employees."

Saturday, April 18

First Iowan inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Iowa Dept. of Corrections announced their first case of COVID-19 among their inmates.

The individual is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40. They were arrested on drug-related charges. They were transferred to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center from Henry County on Thursday. Their diagnosis was shared with the DOC over Friday night.

Contact tracing is being conducted to determine who the inmate may have been in contact with since their arrival.

A total of 75 inmates have been tested at the IMCC. The statewide total of inmates to be tested in 98. Only one DOC staff member reported a positive test in the state, according to the DOC's website.

Long-term care facilities across the state report outbreaks

Long-term care facilities in six Iowa counties have reported multiple positive cases of COVID-19. Three of those six counties have reports of outbreaks from more than one facility.

10 more Iowans die from complications, over 2,500 total cases confirmed

The Iowa Department of Public Health's website says over 2,500 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

An additional 181 people tested positive, the statewide total is at 2,513.

22,947 people total have been tested with 20,434 negative tests.

Another 10 Iowans passed away from COVID-19 complications:

Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Tyson Food Inc. confirms positive cases at Perry plant

Tyson Food Inc. Communications Manager Liz Croston confirmed with Local 5 that the Perry plant has multiple workers who've tested positive for COVID-19.

For the privacy of their workers, Croston said they will not be releasing the number of people who've tested positive. The company said they're working hard to keep their workers safe while still providing the country with food.

A statement from the company said:

We’ve been checking worker temperatures, providing face coverings and initiating additional cleaning. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space. We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work.

When they learn an employee has tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. They also notify anyone who had been in close contact with the worker.