Live COVID-19 updates: Employee at Waterloo care facility tests positive

As of Thursday morning, Iowa sits at 3,924 positive COVID-19 cases with 96 deaths and 25,338 negative tests.

The State of Iowa launched "Test Iowa" this week, a three-part online assessment to determine risk and schedule testing for individuals across the state.

The program consists of three steps:

Assess: Iowans can answer questions online to determine current risk. Test: Those at a higher risk will take priority for testing at a drive-through testing location. Track: Those who test positive will answer questions to "help isolate the infection rate".

Friday, April 24

Relief on the way to Iowa's artists and small nonprofit art organizations

Help is on the way to Iowa's artists and small nonprofit art organizations as the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards $191,000 for financial assistance.

156 artists were awarded $1,000 to support their career while 14 small nonprofits were awarded $2,500. The recipients include community theaters, choirs, youth art groups, documentary filmmakers and a Blues musician who has entertained Iowa audiences for more than 40 years.

Applications for a second round of emergency grants will be accepted now through May 1 for all Iowa arts and cultural organizations. For more information and to apply, click here.

Care facility in Waterloo confirms positive case from employee

Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 from one of their employees.

The facility has notified staff, residents and family members of the positive case.

ADM idles large Iowa, Nebraska corn-based ethanol plants

Ethanol producer ADM says it is idling production at its corn ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Columbus, Nebraska, furloughing 90 employees in each facility for at least four months.

The company says low consumer demand for gasoline also has dramatically cut demand for corn-based ethanol which is blended into gasoline. The company said it is focusing on cash flow and diverting some of its resources to other products that are in higher demand, such as alcohol for hand sanitizer.

The plants each have a capacity of about 300 million gallons a year, among the largest plants of their type in the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Reporting by The Associated Press

