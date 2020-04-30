Live COVID-19 updates: Inmate at Clarinda Correctional Facility tests positive; Des Moines Menace cancels 2020 season

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a total 162 Iowans have died from the coronavirus and 7,145 have tested positive.

As businesses in 77 Iowa counties prepare to reopen Friday, Local 5 is tracking the latest information surrounding coronavirus in the state.

7,145 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 162 have died as of Thursday morning.

35,522 tests have returned negative.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

April 30, 2020

Des Moines Menace cancel 2020 season

USL League 2 affiliate Des Moines Menace will not play soccer this season.

"In light of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to forego out 2020 season," Des Moines Menace announced Thursday.

Second person at Black Hawk County Jail positive for COVID-19

Officials say a second person who works within the Black Hawk County Jail in north-central Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says an employee of Summit Food Services, the company that prepares meals for inmates, has been infected with the virus. Sheriff's Capt. Nathan Neff says the kitchen staff has very limited contact with jail staff and no contact with inmates. Earlier in the week, the jail announced that a nurse who works the overnight shift at the jail had also tested positive.

Officials said the nurse had very little contact with staff and inmates.

Reporting by The Associated Press

Inmate at Clarinda Correctional Facility tests positive

A male inmate between the ages of 18 and 40 at the Clarinda Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The individual has been in medical isolation since first alert staff he wasn't feeling well on Saturday, April 25.

Iowa DOC says he is being monitored "regularly" by medical staff.

14 additional Iowa fatalities reported, 302 more test positive

WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds' press conference for April 30, 2020

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 14 additional deaths in Iowa, bringing the state total to 162.

302 more Iowans have tested positive, bringing the statewide total to 7,145.

The additional deaths come from the following counties:

Dubuque County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Linn County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly adults (81+)

Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

IRONMAN 70.3 Des Moines canceled due to COVID-19

A summer IRONMAN event in central Iowa has been canceled. The organization issued the below statement regarding its 2020 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN 70.3 Des Moines:

Based on the mandate from the Cities of Des Moines and West Des Moines in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN 70.3 Des Moines, originally scheduled for June 21, 2020 cannot take place as planned We are working diligently on all potential options and further event details will be communicated as soon as possible. Athletes that are registered for the race will receive an email with further details. In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.

Iowans file 28K unemployment claims last week

28,827 initial unemployment claims were filed last week in Iowa. That's an increase of 1,926 from the previous week.

The state paid out $51,408,623.02 in benefits that same week.

An all-time record for initial claims in Iowa was hit for the week ending in April 4 with 64,194 claims.

27,115 initial claims last week were by people who work and live in Iowa, while 1,712 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 170,990.

The following industries filed the most complaints, according to Iowa Workforce Development:

Manufacturing (7,402)

Health Care & Social Assistance (4,190)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (4,182)

Retail Trade (2,472)

Accommodation & Food Services (2,130)

Free meal for those out of work due to COVID-19

Hair stylists, barbers, waiters and waitresses in Pleasant Hill and Altoona can get a free BBQ rib meal Thursday.

The Pleasant Hill Diner at 5015 E University Ave will be serving the meal from 11 a.m. to noon.

50 extra meals have been prepared for purchase at $10 each.