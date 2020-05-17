Live COVID-19 updates: 5 more Iowans die, 1,127 more recover from coronavirus

IOWA, USA — This weekend brings the official partial reopening for many businesses across Iowa.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she would be loosening restrictions across the entire state starting Friday. This comes as Iowa sees its deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic so far, with nearly a third of all deaths coming between May 10 and May 16.
5 more Iowans die, number of Iowans tested breaks 100,000
Here are the latest numbers, as reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
- Total positive cases: 14,651 (323 new)
- 100,241 Iowans tested (3,941 new)
- 85,590 negative tests (3,618 new)
- 351 deaths (5 new)
- 7,154 recovered (1,127 new)
- 376 Iowans hospitalized (-11 from Saturday)
- 37 long-term care facility outbreaks (+1 from Saturday)
