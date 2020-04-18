Live COVID-19 updates: Iowa sees over 2,500 cases; First inmate tests positive for coronavirus

For the latest coronavirus coverage, text FACTS to 515-457-1026.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

74 Iowans have died from COVID-19 complications as of Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Here are the other numbers from Saturday:

2,513 positive cases, an increase of 181

20,434 negative tests, increase of 974

193 hospitalized as of Friday night

1,095 Iowans have recovered, leaving the recovery rate at 43%.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that schools will not reopen for the rest of the school year.

"I regret to say that I was schools will not read for this school year, but school districts will be required to continue to provide content continuous learning opportunities for their students until the end of the regular school year," Reynolds said.

Saturday, April 18

First Iowan inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Iowa Dept. of Corrections announced their first case of COVID-19 among their inmates.

The individual is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40. They were arrested on drug-related charges. They were transferred to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center from Henry County on Thursday. Their diagnosis was shared with the DOC over Friday night.

Contact tracing is being conducted to determine who the inmate may have been in contact with since their arrival.

A total of 75 inmates have been tested at the IMCC. The statewide total of inmates to be tested in 98. Only one DOC staff member reported a positive test in the state, according to the DOC's website.

10 more Iowans die from complications, over 2,500 total cases confirmed

The Iowa Department of Public Health's website says over 2,500 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

An additional 181 people tested positive, the statewide total is at 2,513.

22,947 people total have been tested with 20,434 negative tests.

Another 10 Iowans passed away from COVID-19 complications:

Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Tyson Food Inc. confirms positive cases at Perry plant

Tyson Food Inc. Communications Manager Liz Croston confirmed with Local 5 that the Perry plant has multiple workers who've tested positive for COVID-19.

For the privacy of their workers, Croston said they will not be releasing the number of people who've tested positive. The company said they're working hard to keep their workers safe while still providing the country with food.

A statement from the company said:

When they learn an employee has tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. They also notify anyone who had been in close contact with the worker.