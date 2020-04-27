Live COVID-19 updates: Iowa's first resident at state-run facility tests positive; legislature extends session until mid-May

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus udpates.

With elective surgeries and farmers' markets set to resume Monday in Iowa, Local 5 is compiling the latest information surrounding COVID-19 in the state.

"This is our first step of many to reopening Iowa and getting life and business back to normal as soon as possible," Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday.

Reynolds' new public health proclamation also allows elective surgeries to resume if hospitals and health care providers have adequate PPE supplies.

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

As of Monday morning, 5,868 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 with 32,282 negative tests and 127 deaths statewide.

Monday, April 27

Legislative session extended until mid-May

Iowa legislative leaders say they will not resume this year’s legislative session until after May 15.

The Iowa Legislative Council will meet by telephone this week to vote on the continued suspension of the session. The date and time for the meeting wasn’t immediately set. The council makes rules when the legislative body isn’t in session.

It voted on April 9 to continue the initial suspension passed in March due to increasing coronavirus cases.

Reporting by The Associated Press

First resident at a state-run resource center tests positive

One resident at the Woodward Resource Center in central Iowa tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

DHS said this is the first resident to test positive at any of it's six facilities. No staff members at WRC have tested positive.

Five employees at other facilities have tested positive.

Dallas County confirms outbreak at long-term care facility

The Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Dallas County identified 12 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

An outbreak occurs when three or more residents at one facility test positive, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Residents and their families have been notified, according to the Dallas County Health Department.

Affected residents are currently in isolation. As of Monday, Dallas County has 179 total cases of COVID-19.

77 Iowa counties can soon reopen with certain restrictions

WATCH: Gov. Reynolds' full press conference (April 27, 2020)

Gov. Reynolds announced Monday that 77 of Iowa's 99 counties can reopen—including malls, restaurants and spiritual gatherings—starting May 1.

Restrictions for such changes include operating at 50% capacity for restaurants and malls, and social distancing for religious gatherings.

Polk County is not included in the May 1 reopening. They are part of the 22 counties highlighted below whose closures were extended to May 15.

IDPH: 9 more Iowans die, 349 more test positive

Nine more Iowans are dead from COVID-19 complications, according to an update to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website. The total number of deaths in the state is 127.

According to IDPH the additional 9 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black

Hawk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Bremer

County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dubuque

County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk

County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Poweshiek

County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington

County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Another 393 Iowans tested positive for the virus, reaching the total of 5,868. The IDPH says 2,021 people have recovered. The recovery rate is now 34%.

Virus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices

Meat isn’t going to disappear from supermarkets because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at U.S. slaughterhouses.

But as the meat plants struggle to remain open, consumers could face less selection and slightly higher prices. Industry leaders acknowledge that the U.S. food chain has rarely been so stressed and that no one is sure about the future, even as they try to dispel concerns about shortages.

On Sunday, the meat processing giant Tyson Foods ran a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and other newspapers outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.

Reporting by The Associated Press/David Pitt

Food pantry opening at Des Moines Boys & Girls Club

Starting Monday, the Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Boys & Girls Club in Des Moines will begin its food pantry operations in partnership with the Food Bank of Iowa.

The pantry will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Iowa attorney general accuses Orange City man of price gouging on eBay

An online seller from Iowa is accused of "charging excessive prices" on more than 250 products such as toilet paper and disinfectants.

Michael Evan Noteboom is named in a lawsuit filed by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. He allegedly used the account name 'mn65' on ebay, and is subject to penalties up to $40,000 under the Iowa Consumer Act.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19