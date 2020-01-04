Live COVID-19 updates: Positive cases now at 614, 2 more deaths confirmed

More than 58,00 Iowans filed new unemployment claims between March 22 and 28.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

549 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, with negative tests totaling 7,304 as of Wednesday morning.

Nine total fatalities have been reported.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week most non-essential businesses closed until at least April 7, suspended non-essential medical and dental procedures and asked schools to close until April 13.

Thursday, April 2

2 additional deaths reported, positive cases now at 614

The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced 66 additional positive tests and two more deaths.

Both of the fatalities were adults between 60 and 80 years old in Linn County.

Negative tests are now at 8,054.

Des Moines Symphony launches 'at home' concert series

The Des Moines Symphony announces it will be providing a series of new videos and streaming content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'DMSO at home' will feature regular self-produced videos from musicians, a weekly score study series with Music Director & Conductor Joseph Giunta, and "mini concerts" streamed from the homes of Orchestra musicians and broadcast live on Facebook. to be linked on the orchestra’s social media channels with #DMSOatHome—will include regular self-produced videos from musicians; a weekly score study series with Music Director & Conductor Joseph Giunta; and “mini-concerts” streamed from the homes of Orchestra musicians and broadcast live on Facebook.

Read about the series on the Orchestra's website.

Unemployment claims in Iowa top 58,000

Last week's totals for the entire United States was a record 6.6 million, while Iowans filing for unemployment in the week ending March 28 totaled 58,453.

Both numbers, nationally and within the state, are all-time highs.

42nd Annual Pride Fest postponed

One of the largest LGBTQ events in Iowa has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Organizers from Capital City Pride announced that Pride Week, which was scheduled for June, is now being pushed back to July 12-19.

Wednesday, April 1

Blank Park Zoo announces 'Scoop the Lighted Loop'

Blank Park Zoo staff invite guests to the zoo grounds for a fun social distancing activity.

With recent teacher parades and 'scooping the loop' events gaining popularity, zoo officials plan to set up lighted displays around their parking lot for guests to enjoy, free of charge.

Guests are encouraged to drive around the parking lot with their car windows up on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (April 2-4, 2020) from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“We wanted to create an event that allows people to get out of the house, but stay in the car with the windows up and follow social distancing guidelines,” said Anne Shimerdla, president and COO.

There will not be a cost to see the lights, but Blank Park Zoo officials will be encouraging donations.

“Blank Park Zoo is a non-profit organization, and we rely on revenue from admissions, memberships, classes and donations to fund the operations of the Zoo,” said Shimerdla. “We are continuing our mission of excellent animal care, and your generous donations will help out greatly at this time.”

If you wish to donate to Blank Park Zoo, go to www.blankparkzoo.com/donate and www.facebook.com/blankparkzoo.

Gov. Reynolds' administration focus on mental health of Iowans

Gov. Reynolds used her press conference to remind Iowans that "we're all in this together." Director Gerd Clabaugh of the Iowa Department of Public Health took the podium to give Iowans additional resources to navigate the "new normal."

Your Life Iowa has numerous resources for anyone feeling mentally unwell during the coronavirus crisis. Online resources can be found by clicking/tapping here.

You can also text 855-895-8398 or call 855-581-8111 for help.

2 additional deaths reported, positive cases now at 549

The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced 52 additional positive tests and two more deaths.

One of the fatalities was an adult 81+ years old in Polk County, and the other an adult 81+ years old from Washington County.

Negative tests are now at 7,304.

Amazon announced Whole Foods grocery delivery in the metro

Amazon says it is expanding its grocery delivery services from Whole Foods Market to West Des Moines.

The company says the impacts of COVID-19 have caused sharp increase in people shopping online for groceries.

Amazon Prime members can now shop groceries from Whole Foods Market online at Amazon.com and schedule delivery to their home.

The online grocery delivery will include items like fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market.

Two-hour delivery is free for orders of $35 or more, and one-hour delivery is $4.99. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/wholefoods.

Iowa prisoners helping make protective gear, hand sanitizer

The Iowa Department of Corrections says inmates at the Iowa Correctional Facility for Woman in Mitchelville has produced 2,400 gallons of hand sanitizer.

Mask and gown production is underway at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility as well.

"We have produced 2,243 gowns so far and delivered 1,346 to the DOC institutions, 8 JD's, and tomorrow to SEOC for the State's stockpile," Cord Overton, spokesman for the Department of Corrections, said in a statement to Local 5. "We're now producing 200 per day."

“An Evening With Michael Bublé" in Des Moines postponed

Iowa Events Center announced that a May 13 concert Bublé at Wells Fargo Arena has been canceled. Individuals who bought tickets are encouraged to keep their tickets, Bublé "hopes to reschedule the concert at a later date."

The tour was scheduled to begin on May 2 in Anaheim, Calif.

10 shows has been cancelled, and the tour’s national provider, Don Fox, says the dates will be rescheduled as soon as possible.