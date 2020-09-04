Live updates: 2 additional deaths, 118 more positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa

14,565 tests have returned negative for the coronavirus as of Friday.

118 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, bringing the state's total to 1,388.

14,565 tests have returned negative for the coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 862, and 506 Iowans have recovered as of Thursday evening.

Gov. Reynolds announced two additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's total to 31.

Reynolds said that the State Hygienic Lab has the capacity to test 1,974.

81 total counties now have a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Friday, April 10

Drake University moving summer classes to all-online format

Drake Unviersity administrators announced Friday in a campus-wide e-mail the university plans to remotely delivery all of its courses through the summer sessions. The university said the move was made as they believe the affects of COVID-19 could linger into June.

Central Iowa VA hiring during COVID-19 crisis

The VA Central Iowa Health Care System is hiring for temporary health care professions, according to a release.

"Some professions could translate into a permanent opportunity," the VA says.

Positions include:

Physicians

Anesthesiologists

Physician Assistants

Nurse Practitioners

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

Registered Nurses

Nursing Assistants

Clinical Pharmacists

Pharmacy Technicians

Health Technicians

Intermediate Care Technicians

Registered Respiratory Therapists

Biomedical Equipment Support Specialist

Supply Technicians

Licensed Practical Nurses

Medical Support Assistants

Housekeeping Assistant

"In addition, VA Central Iowa Health Care System is reaching out to recent retirees with experience in high-need areas during our COVID-19 response," the release states. "Dual compensation waivers can be authorized for these individuals, which allows retirees to receive annuities while receiving full compensation for employment. Approved waivers are not to exceed a one-year appointment."

For a complete listing of opportunities, please visit www.vacareers.va.gov. Interested individuals can also apply by email: VHACIHStaffingSBU@va.gov.

Thursday, April 9

Iowa Clinic location in Indianola temporarily closes

Leaders from The Iowa Clinic said their location in Indianola is temporarily closing after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. They said the staffer was asymptotic.

They say the staff member in question was using proper PPE protocol, but say their policy is to take further precautions. In a statement, Clinic leaders said they don't feel patients at the Indianola location are at risk for exposure.

State sees largest one-day jump in positive cases

With 125 new positive COVID-19 cases, Iowa is now at 1,270 total. The increase marks the state's largest one-day increase in positive cases so far.

The recovery rate remains at 38%, according to Gov. Reynolds.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also provided an update on their region-by-region assessment:

Region 1: Level 8

Region 2: Level 7

Region 3: Level 6

Region 4: Level 6

Region 5: Level 9

Region 6: Level 8

Des Moines Public Schools cancels spring events

The following information was released by Iowa's largest school district:

Commencements

Alternatives for how to celebrate the Class of 2020 are actively being considered, in a way other than the traditional ceremony involving thousands of people in an auditorium in late May. DMPS is exploring how this will be implemented and is committed to recognizing the accomplishments of our newest graduates.

Performing Arts

All concerts, musicals, plays and other performing arts events are cancelled for Spring 2020 and will not be rescheduled.

Proms

All DMPS high school spring proms are canceled. High schools are looking at alternatives, such as holding at a later date. Details will be shared when known.

Sports

The spring sports season for DMPS high schools is cancelled. The school district will re-evaluate on June 1 and decide when to resume practices and competitions for the summer sports season. Any changes to summer sports camps, if any, will be announced at a later date.

Hospitals ordered to give daily COVID-19 data to state

Weeks into the coronavirus outbreak, Iowa hospitals have been ordered to report daily statistics to the state on the number of patients they’re treating and whether they have enough resources.

The Iowa Department of Public Health issued an order April 3 requiring hospitals to report every day on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators. Gov. Kim Reynolds has said repeatedly that data is driving her decisions on how to manage the outbreak.

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said Wednesday that the mandatory order was necessary because hospitalization numbers haven’t always been accurate or timely.

Iowa sees 67K unemployment claims for week ending April 4

New unemployment numbers show that 67,334 Iowans filed initial claims last week, an increase of 11,368.

64,187 initial claims were filed by people who work and live in Iowa, while 3,147 were filed by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The latest total sets a record for the state, which was previously held by the week ending in March 28.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, the following industries had the most claims:

Health Care and Social Assistance (9,632)

Manufacturing (9,218)

Retail Trade (8,088)

Accommodation and Food Services (7,123)

Construction (2,696)

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 92,962 and $27,565,232.79 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants.

Des Moines Public Works Crews put indefinite delay on large item pick up

Des Moines Public Works published a YouTube announcing that because of COVID-19, they've put an indefinite hold on picking up large items.

"It's a decision we had to make for the health and safety of our team," Director of Public Works Jonathan Gano Said.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will continue to be picked up as regularly scheduled.

Appliance disposal must be labeled and pick-ups must be arranged by phone at 515-283-4950.

School districts prepare to finish school online

As of noon Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Education says they've received 212 district responses with plans for continuous learning as requested by Gov. Reynolds.

"Based on the Technology Needs Survey we shared last week, we’ve been developing a system for students to check-out Chromebooks as well as plans to support families in need of Internet access," Urbandale Community School District Superintendent Steve Bass wrote in a letter to parents. "Once both plans are finalized, we will be contacting families who have expressed a need for a device and/or Internet access. We will do everything possible to ensure all students have access to our weekly learning plans."