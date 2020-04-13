Live updates: Gas stations go full-service; Iowa parents allowed to proctor written driving tests

Sunday's totals from the Iowa Department of Public Health: 1,587 positive cases, 41 deaths and 16,005 negative tests.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

As of Sunday afternoon, Iowa has 1,587 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16,005 tests have returned negative.

41 Iowans have died.

Monday, April 13

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.



"Skip the Trip" through Iowa Department of Transportation allows parents to proctor written driving test at home

Parents with a valid Iowa driver's license can apply to become a proctor for their children's non-commercial driver's knowledge test.

Once a parent is approved and the student's test is completed, results will be emailed. If they pass, the parent and student are required to visit a DOT service center or county treasurer's office to get their instruction permit.

"Learning to drive is a milestone in many households that parents and teens typically go through together, Motor Vehicle Division Director Melissa Spiegel said in a statement. "This will allow kids to experience the excitement of achieving this milestone without having to wait until the COVID-19 emergency passes."

Interested students can prepare with online practice tests through the Iowa DOT's website.

Kum & Go launches full-service, curbside pick-up options

Iowa-based convenience store Kum & Go begins its full-service fuel operations across the state Monday.

Customers can call the main store number while arriving at a gas pump, hand their card or cash to an employee who will complete the transaction and fuel up your vehicle.

“We are always looking for ways to better safeguard our customers and associates,” Kum & Go President Tanner Krause said in a statement. "Going back to our roots to provide a full-service fueling option can help people maintain social distancing and avoid common touch points. Our stores provide essential services and goods and we are proud to be able support our communities during these challenging times.”

Customers can also place orders for curbside pick-up.

