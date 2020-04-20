Live updates: Iowa COVID-19 cases at 2,902; Tyson Foods plant to close for cleaning and sanitation

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 to get the latest coronavirus coverage.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

As Iowa's positive COVID-19 cases increase, meat processing plants across the state are being asked to step up testing and safety precautions.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 261 of Sunday's 389 confirmed cases (67%) could be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities.

Over 500 employees at both Tyson Foods and National Beef were tested: 84 positive tests came from Tyson and 177 from National Beef.

Iowa has 2,902 positive cases as of Sunday evening with 75 deaths and 21,648 negative tests.

Monday, April 20

Tyson plant shuts down Monday for deep cleaning, sanitation

The Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Perry will shut down Monday to clean the facility as an "added precaution" to ensure workers are safe.

The measures include:

Checking workers' temperature upon arrival

Mandating and providing face masks

Initiating additional cleaning

"Our workforce safety efforts are significant and strictly enforced," a Tyson spokesperson said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Des Moines Public Schools expands free meal program

Iowa's largest school district will increase its site for meals from 22 to 50 beginning Monday.

“Our staff have been working 12+ hour shifts to assemble thousands of meals each day,” Food and Nutrition director Amanda Miller said. "And our staff and volunteers at the distribution sites have been essential to creating a drive-thru meal distribution that is benefiting thousands of children.”

Full list of meal sites

Access to DART Central Station restricted

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority hub located in downtown Des Moines will limit access due to COVID-19.

"Riders will now only be allowed into DART Central Station to either use the restroom or speak to a representative at the Customer Service window," DART said in a release. "DART Security will allow one rider at a time into the lobby through the southwest door that faces the bus platforms."

DART is also strongly encouraging riders to wear a mask or some other face covering.