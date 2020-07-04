Live updates: Iowa surpasses 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases; additional death brings state's total to 26

Latest numbers released Tuesday: 1,048 total positive cases, 26 deaths and 11,670 negative tests.

Local 5 is compiling the latest information regarding COVID-19 as it develops in Iowa.

According to numbers released Monday morning from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1,048 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus with 11,670 tests coming back negative.

Another death confirmed Tuesday morning means the state's total number of fatalities is 26.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said 341 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

Tuesday, April 7

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more updates on COVID-19 in Iowa. It will be at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Latest numbers from Iowa Department of Public Health

Another Iowan died from COVID-19 complications. They were an elderly adult (81+) from Benton County. Total fatalities in the state is 26.

The total number of positive cases is 1,048. Three new counties, Buena Vista, Delaware and Greene, have positive cases. 78 out of Iowa's 99 counties have positive cases of COVID-19.

Negative tests are now at 11,670 in the state. There are 1,690 available tests through the State Hygienic Lab.

As of Monday night, 104 Iowans are hospitalized and 341 have recovered.

State Auditor Rob Sand says governor failed to answer basic questions about pandemic assessment tool

According to a release from the Office of Auditor of State, Gov. Reynolds failed to answer basic questions about the pandemic assessment tool being used to determine which mitigation tactics to use in the state.

State Auditor Rob Sand said he asked the governor for background information on the tool twice since April 2. Sand released the letter he sent out on April 4 that asks specific questions about this tool.

Successful MERS vaccine in mice may hold promise for COVID-19 vaccine

A vaccine that fully protects mice against a lethal dose of MERS has been developed by researchers at the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia.

MERS is a close cousin of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, so this could be promising research that could develop into a COVID-19 vaccine. The study is still in its early stages— it's only been done on mice.

