Live COVID-19 updates: 279 more Iowans test positive, death toll reaches 346

Text FACTS 515-457-1026 for the latest on COVID-19 in Iowa.

This weekend marks the official partial reopening for many businesses across Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she would be loosening restrictions across the entire state starting Friday. This comes as Iowa sees its most deadly week of the coronavirus pandemic.

10 more Iowans die of COVID-19, another long-term care facility outbreak recorded

The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health:

Total positive cases: 14,328 (279 new)

96,300 Iowans tested (2,744 new)

81,972 tested negative (2,465 new)

346 deaths (10 new)

6,027 Iowans recovered

387 hospitalized

36 long-term care facility outbreaks (+1)