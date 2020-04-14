Live updates: Reynolds says Iowa COVID-19 recovery rate at 43%

For the latest coronavirus coverage, text FACTS to 515-457-1026.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

With some school districts resuming classes online Monday and Iowa's COVID-19 peak nearing according to Gov. Kim Reynolds, Local 5 is compiling all you need to know about the coronavirus.

"You should just assume that it's in your community no matter where you live, because we crossed that level a long, long time ago," Reynolds said Monday.

Here are Monday morning's numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health:

1,710 positive cases

16,986 negative tests

43 deaths

142 hospitalized as of Sunday night

741 Iowans recovered

Recovery rate of 43%

Tuesday, April 14

Hy-Vee Joins Kum & Go in offering full-service fueling

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that they'll offer free, full-service fueling at all of its convenience stores.

The service is offered 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Customers can select the "Fuel Help" button or call the phone number listed on the pump

Financial Empowerment Center opens in Polk County

Polk County is partnering with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families to open an Iowa chapter of the Financial Empowerment Center.

The center will offer financial counseling and "one-on-one financial coaching" for free.

“The opening of the Financial Empowerment Center could not come at a better time”, Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy said in a statement. “Individuals and families of all income levels are feeling financial stress from COVID-19 and the FEC is an excellent free resource to help create new budgets and identify additional sources of assistance.”

Appointments can be made by calling 515-697-7700 or online at www.empowermoney.org.