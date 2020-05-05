Live updates: West Des Moines allocates money for homeless prevention; Iowa COVID-19 deaths at 188

9,703 Iowans have tested positive and 47,458 tests have returned negative according to Monday's numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The following counties have no reported cases according to the latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health: Adams, Decatur, Emmet, Fremont, Ida, Lucas, Palo Alto and Ringgold.

47,458 coronavirus tests have returned negative.

Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated Monday that reopening portions of the state was based on the latest data and not pressure from other states or the federal government.

"This isn't political," Reynolds said. "That's one of the reasons I've been able to stand here every day and talk to Iowans about making decisions based on data and metrics."

May 4, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Tuesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

City of West Des Moines responds to COVID-19

West Des Moines Mayor Steven Gaer joined "Good Morning Iowa" Tuesday to explain the community development block grant funds.

Nearly $500,000 has been allocated, with the main focus being homeless prevention such as mortgage, rent and utility payments, according to Gaer.

Coronavirus cuts 'deep scars' through meatpacking cities

The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Nebraska, and Worthington, Minnesota.

Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. The virus is killing, sickening and frightening workers and devastating their extended families. In Grand Island, an outbreak linked to a JBS beef plant that is the city’s largest employer spread rapidly across the rural central Nebraska region. It killed more than three dozen people.

Many of the dead were elderly residents of long-term care facilities who had relatives or friends employed at the plant.

Reporting by The Associated Press/Ryan J. Foley

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.