Iowa artist makes coronavirus-themed Christmas ornaments

DES MOINES, Iowa — As more and more small businesses feel the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, an Iowa artist is using the virus as inspiration.

JJ Gaffers, which sells handblown glass art, has lost 90% of its revenue during the pandemic.

Owner and glassblower Jesse Bogenrief takes glass and molds it into decorations.

This year, he’s making ornaments that look like the coronavirus.

Bogenrief said the inspiration came from the unforgettable year that is 2020 and said the virus-themed ornament will help people to remember the hardships they overcame in the years to come.

“This year is pretty obvious which one we wanted to go with," Bogenrief said when speaking about how he landed on the virus theme. "COVID has some seasonal colors. It kind of has a little bit of holiday season feel to it but it's also very distinctly 2020."

Bogenrief announced the ornament design last week and already has sold 100.