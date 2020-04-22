Local business owner makes masks for those in need

H3 Custom Clothing is stepping up to make an essential item.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines business owner is working overtime while his business is closed to help his community.

Hal Wilson owns H3 Custom Clothing. When he closed his business because of the pandemic a client asked him to make masks for his family. That's when he decided he wanted to make a larger impact.

"For every 5 masks that we sell we donate one of these masks to either a nurse, doctor, daycare provider, or retirement homes," says Wilson. "Just people on the front lines and in desperate need."

In a few short months, Wilson has made over 6,000 masks. His son, Harry, is helping by making delivery donations too.

On Wednesday, the father/son duo donated masks to the Adel Police and Fire Departments, and the Dallas County police station and EMS.