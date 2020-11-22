Local funeral home makes adjustments due to coronavirus pandemic

Iles Funeral Homes director says they have greatly improved their live streaming services of funerals.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Funeral homes are just one of many types of businesses who have to adjust the way they run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funerals fall under 'religious services' according to Gov. Kim Reynold's latest proclamation so that means that up 75 guests are allowed to attend services instead of ten like in the beginning of the pandemic.

But not everyone is comfortable with attending an in-person service right now. That's why Iles Funeral Homes director says they have greatly improved their live streaming services of funerals. But if you do attend in person, masks are a must and everyone must social distance.

Iles Funeral Homes director Laura Lundberg encourages everyone to still reach out if you do know someone whose lost a loved one.

"If someone passes away, reach out to their family, send them a card, give them a phone call," said Lundberg. "Especially if you're not able to make it to the services or the visitation because that human interaction is so important, especially after someone has passed away."