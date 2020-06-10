Coronavirus
Local infectious disease expert weighs in on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, release from hospital
President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed for COVID-19 Thursday, and was released Monday. Dr. Rosanna Rosa, an infectious disease expert, gave her take.
DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump was released from Walter Reed Military Medical Center Monday, just three days after he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.
Local 5 sat down with Dr. Rosanna Rosa, an infectious disease expert in Des Moines, to get her take on the president's recovery timeline and the virus as a whole.