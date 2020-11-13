Local pharmacist shares concerns regarding coronavirus vaccine

The first distribution is expected at the end of the year or early January, but it will only be given to hospitals.

URBANDALE, Iowa — According to a local pharmacist, a COVID-19 vaccine is in our near future. The Pfizer vaccine is in it's final stages of it's trial.

John Forbes, RPH of Medicap Urbandale says that the first distribution is expected at the end of the year or early January but it will only be given to hospitals. He says that the public can expect to see a more widespread distribution in the second quarter of 2021.

One concern that Forbes has is that people need to make sure they get the vaccine properly.

"The other concern is that if they get the Pfizer vaccine, they will have to get a second dose of 21 days later so they're gonna have to get that same manufactured on the second dose," said Forbes. "The second thing is making sure that people get in to get that second dose within that certain time period."

Forbes does have some good news to share though.

"There will be no charge. The federal government is funding this program 100 percent," said Forbes. "So if they walk into a doctor's office, pharmacy or hospital they don't have to worry about paying any copay or anything like that."