Ames woman paralyzed from COVID-19: 'It's been a long year'

Jasmine Conrad is called a "long-hauler" for her long-lasting symptoms. It's been nearly a year since she contracted the virus and she's still experiencing symptoms.

AMES, Iowa — Millions of Americans continue to experience long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19. 

“Next month is my COVID anniversary! Which is actually a horrible anniversary to remember," said Jasmine Conrad of Ames. 

Conrad is called a "long-hauler." Symptoms vary from person-to-person and include fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain and chest pain.

However, those aren't the only long-lasting effects from the novel coronavirus, others include: 

  • Muscle pain or headache
  • Fast or pounding heartbeat
  • Loss of smell or taste
  • Memory, concentration or sleep problems
  • Rash or hair loss

The Mayo Clinic also lists out organ damage as a potential result of COVID-19. Even those with mild symptoms of the virus have shown lasting damage to their hearts.

Conrad's side effects and symptoms have lasted for nearly a year. Some more extreme than others.

“I went paralyzed in both of my legs in ascending order from my toes up. I gained from my right leg and up to my pelvic area. But my left leg never came back," said Conrad. "I used to play the cello and I can’t get through that right now.”

Conrad spent a month in the hospital.

She still fights fatigue, dizziness, heart palpations, and the inability to sweat. 

“It’s been a long year.”

Fortunately, Conrad started aquatic therapy and is starting to gain feeling again in her left leg. 

