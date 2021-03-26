Ames woman paralyzed from COVID-19: 'It's been a long year'

Jasmine Conrad is called a "long-hauler" for her long-lasting symptoms. It's been nearly a year since she contracted the virus and she's still experiencing symptoms.

AMES, Iowa — Millions of Americans continue to experience long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19.

“Next month is my COVID anniversary! Which is actually a horrible anniversary to remember," said Jasmine Conrad of Ames.

Conrad is called a "long-hauler." Symptoms vary from person-to-person and include fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain and chest pain.

However, those aren't the only long-lasting effects from the novel coronavirus, others include:

Muscle pain or headache

Fast or pounding heartbeat

Loss of smell or taste

Memory, concentration or sleep problems

Rash or hair loss

The Mayo Clinic also lists out organ damage as a potential result of COVID-19. Even those with mild symptoms of the virus have shown lasting damage to their hearts.

Conrad's side effects and symptoms have lasted for nearly a year. Some more extreme than others.

“I went paralyzed in both of my legs in ascending order from my toes up. I gained from my right leg and up to my pelvic area. But my left leg never came back," said Conrad. "I used to play the cello and I can’t get through that right now.”

Conrad spent a month in the hospital.

She still fights fatigue, dizziness, heart palpations, and the inability to sweat.

“It’s been a long year.”

Fortunately, Conrad started aquatic therapy and is starting to gain feeling again in her left leg.