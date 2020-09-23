Long-term care facilities worry they won't be able to meet new routine testing requirements

With new federal regulations, the facilities fear they may not be able to keep up with COVID-19 testing.

IOWA, USA — As Iowans continue to try and protect our most vulnerable, handling COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities has been a big concern of late.

The federal government now says long-term care facilities need to do more routine testing across the board.

However, Friday, the State of Iowa announced they would be cutting off routine testing to long-term care facilities, saying they don't have the resources to continue.

The state says they can still step in if someone in the facility contracts the virus or is symptomatic, but some long-term care facilities worry that won't be enough.

"We have to test each staff member and resident once per week. They want us to test at least three to seven days a week," a social worker at one Iowa long-term care facility said.

"We are spending $3500 a week on tests. That money drains down VERY fast. And once that money drains down, we are paying privately for all the tests, and still needing to test all residents and staff members."

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), a federal agency, said they would fine long-term care facilities anywhere between $4,000-$8,000 if they can't comply with the new regulations.

Elaine Eshbaugh is a professor of gerontology, the scientific study of old age, at the University of Northern Iowa. She says she's fielded a number of calls from people calling the elderly's value into question entirely.

"A question I see people hitting on is whether or not it's okay to judge the worth of a person's life solely by their age," Eshbaugh said. "Some people in our society have made it very clear that they don't feel like the deaths of older adults or nursing home residents really matter."

This comes as the White House task force has found that Iowa now has the 7th-highest rate for new coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The task force also recommends Gov. Reynolds implement a statewide mask mandate, but Reynolds has been adamant about not going that direction.