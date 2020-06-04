Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of COVID-19

Alumni say John DeMarco, 73, tested positive for the virus and received treatment at two Iowa City hospitals before his death.

A beloved teacher and coach at a Catholic school in Iowa City has died of the coronavirus.

Regina High School announced Saturday the death of longtime physical education teacher John DeMarco, 73. Alumni say DeMarco, of Coralville, tested positive for the virus and received treatment at two hospitals in Iowa City before his death.The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Sunday that an “older adult” between 61 and 80 was Johnson County’s first death tied to the pandemic.