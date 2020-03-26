Madison County businesses assessing impact of COVID-19 pandemic

A cafe said it's still serving up optimism, despite being limited to carryout.

WINTERSET, Iowa — Winterset is just like every other town right now, businesses closed and adapting to the new normal

The impact for Madison County has been pretty pronounced

But some are taking it well almost in stride

"This cafe has been around 140 years. It takes a lot to shut us down."

The Northside Cafe, like many, has adapted a new carry out menu

And Chef Walter sees this as an opportunity

"I don't know if its a spin but I feel like it's a great opportunity. We always wanted to do more carry out so finding a way to have people out there think oh the northside that would be a great place to get carry out."

Spin or not, it might be working. In their first Monday of doing just carry out, the cafe did more business than they usually do on a Monday when they're open for dine in

As long as we make enough to keep the bills paid, we can ramp up as soon as this is all done

And until that day comes, Northside doesn't have much of a choice

"I don't have a lot of options. I love what I do and we've been here a long time. Maybe my bias is that this will pass."

But until it does the town is in it together