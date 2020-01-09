Most COVID-19 cases in schools were contracted outside of school, Mahaska County Public Health says

Mahaska County Public Health oversees contact tracing for six school districts, and they say most cases are getting into schools from outside of the classroom.

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — As kids make their way back to the classroom in this unprecedented time, school districts across Iowa are having to navigate positive COVID-19 cases within, often relying a lot local public health officials.

In Mahaska County, the public health department oversees contact tracing for at least six school districts, all with their own students and staff.

Public Health Coordinator Denyse Gipple says most of the time, students will contract the virus outside of the classroom and bring it in with them.

"Since some of the schools have just gotten back into session, people who came to school maybe had a vacation, traveled out of state," Gipple said. "We are seeing some of those people who may have picked up the virus."

Public Health officials say some Iowans have been letting their guard down in social settings among family and friends, which could lead to more cases. Gipple says while things may seem better, we're still not in a time where we can be doing that yet.