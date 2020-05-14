Mall of America to reopen on June 1

MOA is among the first Twin Cities malls to announce reopening plans.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America issued a statement announcing they will reopen June 1.

MOA said that while Governor Tim Walz will allow businesses to begin reopening May 18, it will take extra time to allow businesses to implement safety measures and rehire staff.

In the statement, MOA officials say they have been working on identifying and establishing industry-wide reopening safety protocols.

The safety protocols include:

Social distancing

Redirecting foot traffic

Enhanced cleaning procedures

Limiting capacity to 50%

The mall notes that not all of their businesses will reopen at the same time. Some may take longer.

"Reopening a building the size of Mall of America is no small task, but we are confident taking the necessary time to reopen will help us create the safest environment possible," the statement reads. "We look forward to welcoming back our team members, tenants and guests."